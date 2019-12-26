J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Thursday violated the ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector in the Poonch district.

The ceasefire violation from across the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan started at around 3:45 pm today.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to the violation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

