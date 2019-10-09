J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch's Degwar sector

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:49 IST

Bihar: Sedition charge against celebrities 'maliciously false',...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A case of sedition case filed against 49 people including celebrities for writing an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning incidents of lynching in the country has been closed after it was found to be "maliciously false", Bihar Police said on