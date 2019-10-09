Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire in Degwar sector in Pooch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
At around 6.45 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars, Indian Army said in a statement.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violation. Following which, the firing from Pakistani side stopped at 7.15 pm.
No casualties were reported. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch's Degwar sector
ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:14 IST
