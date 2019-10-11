Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).
Firing from the Pakistani side started in the morning today, retaliating to which the Indian Army gave a befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri's Nowshera sector
Oct 11, 2019
