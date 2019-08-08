J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:20 IST

Delhi HC: Kapurthala House to remain under possession of Punjab...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Kapurthala House, the palatial property of the late Maharaja of Kapurthala, will continue to be in the possession of the Punjab government and will function as the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister in New Delhi, according to an order by the D