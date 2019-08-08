Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday night violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector here.
The firing began at about 10:15 pm. The Pakistan Army resorted to firing with small arms and mortar shelling. The Indian Army is retaliating.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector
ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:20 IST
Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday night violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector here.