J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni sectors of Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Wednesday violated ceasefire in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Army had also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army sources said.

One Indian Army soldier had lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Uri, according to the sources. (ANI)

