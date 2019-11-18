J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni sectors of Poonch

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:23 IST

Do not turn Lok Sabha into West Bengal Assembly: Speaker to BJP, TMC MPs

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday saw an altercation between BJP and Trinamool Congress members during the discussion on a bill to amend Chit Funds Act, with Speaker Om Birla asking the members not to turn the House into the West Bengal Assembly.