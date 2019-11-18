Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday evening initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch District.
The firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars started from the Pakistani side at about 2015 hours.
Indian Army is retaliating.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni sectors of Poonch
ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:16 IST
