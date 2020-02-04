J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni sectors of Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday violated Ceasefire in Shahpur and Kirni Sectors of Poonch.

At about 1630 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors in Poonch.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

