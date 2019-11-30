Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 30 : Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
At about 3:30 pm today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
More details are awaited.
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni sectors
Updated: Nov 30, 2019 17:09 IST
