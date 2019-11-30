J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni sectors

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 30 : Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

At about 3:30 pm today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

More details are awaited.

