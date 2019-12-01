J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur, Qasba sectors of Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Shahpur and Qasba sectors in Poonch district.

"On December 1, 2019, at about 1600 hours Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur and Qasba sectors in district Poonch (J&K)," a statement said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

