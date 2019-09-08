Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Pakistani troops on Sunday violated the ceasefire in Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri district.
At about 10 am, Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars, officials said.
The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, they added. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderbani, Nowshera
ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:49 IST
