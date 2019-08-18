Rajouri (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian Army is giving a befitting response to the ceasefire violation.
Heavy firing is currently on between the two sides.
On Sunday, one Indian Army soldier had lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector
ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:03 IST
Rajouri (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir.