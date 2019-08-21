J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector

Rajouri (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

At about 3:45 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Sunderbani Sector, army officials said.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

On Tuesday, one Indian Army soldier had lost his life in ceasefire violation in the Krishna Ghati sector. (ANI)

