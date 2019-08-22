J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Thursday violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation at around 8:45 pm, Army officials said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

On Tuesday, one Indian Army soldier lost his life in ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector.

India has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries. (ANI)

