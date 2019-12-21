Kupwara/Gurez (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector and Kanzalwan, according to sources in the Indian Army.
The Indian Army is retaliating to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector, Kanzalwan
ANI | Updated: Dec 21, 2019 08:46 IST
