Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector.
Earlier on Monday, heavy ceasefire violation was reported from two locations in Poonch, Indian Army sources said.
India has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries. (ANI)
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:35 IST
