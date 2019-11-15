J-K: Pakistan Army resorts to unprovoked mortar shelling, 5 injured

Tangdhar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): At least five people were injured after Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling yesterday in villages of Sadpura, Dhanni and Tad in Tangdhar sector.

The unprovoked shelling caused damage to two civilian houses as well. The injured people have been administered medical aid in Sub-District Hospital SDH, Karnah.

Indian Army carried out punitive retaliation on the posts which fired the mortar bombs and silenced them by 08:45 Hrs. (ANI)

