J-K: Pakistan fires four mortar shells in Mendhar

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): In a provocative act, Pakistan on Monday fired four mortar shells in Balakote sector of Mendhar here.

However, a defence spokesperson said the firing was not retaliated by the Indian side.

On Dec 2, Centre had informed Rajya Sabha that there have been 950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir region from August to October.

"There have been 950 incidents of Ceasefire Violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir region during the last three months (August to October 2019)," Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik had said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The Union Minister had said that the appropriate retaliation was carried out by the Indian Army.

In the reply, he had also said that the violations of ceasefire and infiltration were taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate General of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries. (ANI)