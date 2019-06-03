J-K: Pakistan national apprehended from Sunderbani area dies

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], June 2 (ANI): An elderly Pakistan national, who was apprehended from Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani area, died here on Sunday.

According to the Border Security Force (BSF), the deceased had probably strayed from his territory and was struck by the heat wave.

"The man was barely conscious when he was apprehended on Saturday. Though he was given medical treatment, he couldn't survive," BSF said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

