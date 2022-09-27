J-K: Pakistan terrorist linked with JeM killed in Kulgam encounter

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): A Pakistani terrorist linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was killed during the Kulgam encounter, informed Kashmir Zone Police on Monday.

The terrorist has been identified as Abu Hurarah.

The Police also recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AK rifle from his procession.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Abu Hurarah, a foreign Pakistani terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including AK rifle recovered," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Earlier, one Army soldier and two civilians were injured. All three injured civilians were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

An encounter had broken out in the Beatport area of Kulgam earlier in the day. The Police along with the security forces are carrying out the operation in the region, said the police.

The Kashmir Zone Police informed, "Encounter begins at Batpora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation".



An infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir as security forces killed two terrorists and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, said police.

According to police, the terrorists were trying to infiltrate the LoC near Tekri Nar area of Machil sector in Kupwara.

"Based on intelligence input of likely infiltration in Machil Sector of Kupwara district, troops were put on high alert and joint ambushes of Police and Army were laid. Today, on September 25, 2022, two armed infiltrators were observed approaching the LoC near Tekri Nar taking advantage of bad weather.

Both the infiltrators were challenged and engaged in a fierce firefight. In the ensuing firefight, both the terrorists were eliminated," the statement reads.

The Police said that the identification of the killed terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including two AK-47 rifles, six AK magazines, 53 AK-rounds, four hand grenades, two Pistols, two Pistol Magazines and 35 Pistol Rounds.

"Pakistani currency three notes of Rs 1000, two notes of Rs 500 and seven notes of Rs 50 were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists," the police added.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

Back in August, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists in forwarding areas of the Uri sector and killed three terrorists. (ANI)

