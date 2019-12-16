J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC at Krishna Ghati sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) at the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC began at 9:45 AM today.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

