J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors here on Thursday.

According to sources, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars at about 11.30 am.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported in the violations.

Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

