J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri district

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector here during early morning hours on Monday.

Pakistan initiated the unprovoked firing with small arms and mortar shells, Indian Army officials said.

A befitting reply is being given, they said, adding no death or injury has been reported. (ANI)

