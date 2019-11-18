Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir here.
According to the army, the ceasefire violation took place at around 9:30 pm.
The Indian Army is also retaliating.
Earlier in the day also, Pakistan had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur sector here. (ANI)
J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Hiranagar sector of Kathua
ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:21 IST
