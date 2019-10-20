J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kathua, targets civilian areas

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by targeting residential areas of the border village Manyari in Kathua district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

"The incident took place in Manyari village of Hirangar sector on the international border in Kathua district. Pakistani Rangers resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling targeting the civilian areas here," said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Hiranagar, Suresh Kumar.

A portion of a house belonging to one Said Ali was burned and reduced to ashes following shelling by Pakistan. The family members managed to save themselves and took shelter in a bunker.

"People witness firing on a regular basis over here. Thank god no causalities were reported in this incident. We are lucky that children were not sleeping inside. We request the Prime Minister to give a befitting reply to Pakistan. We've already suffered losses due to firing by Pakistan," said a local.

"In this area, firing begins at around 7 pm each day and it continues till the next morning. We are really worried for our children and Prime Minister should do something in this regard," he added.

SDM Kumar on Sunday reached the spot and assessed the current situation. He has assured to provide all the possible relief to the affected family. (ANI)

