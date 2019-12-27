J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector

Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Friday violated the ceasefire in the Kalal area of Nowshera sector here on Friday.

The ceasefire violation took place at 6:30 PM from across the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

