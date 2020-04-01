J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector

Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Wednesday violated the ceasefire by initiating unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The ceasefire violation took place at around 5 pm.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

