J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch and Nowshera districts; Indian Army retaliates

Poonch/ Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 (ANI): Pakistan initiated ceasefire violations in Krishna Ghati and Nowshera sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

At around 3:30 am, Pakistan started an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small Arms, and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Krishna Ghati Sector, to which Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

In another incident, around 7:20 am, Pakistan again started another unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector. (ANI)

