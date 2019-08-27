J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Tuesday violated the ceasefire in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army sources said.

At about 6:30 pm, Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars, the sources said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the firing stopped at around 8 pm.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire at two locations in the Poonch sector on Monday. (ANI)

