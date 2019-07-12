J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): Pakistan once again violated the ceasefire in Poonch sector of the state on Friday morning.

Indian Army is befittingly retaliating the cross-border firing by the Pakistani forces.

No death or injury has been reported so far.

More details awaited.

On Wednesday night also, Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch's Digwar sector. (ANI)

