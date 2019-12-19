Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The unprovoked ceasefire violation from Pakistan side by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC began at around 7:15 am today.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch
ANI | Updated: Dec 19, 2019 08:47 IST
