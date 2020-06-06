J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni and Qasba sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier on June 5, Pakistan had violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Kirni sector. (ANI)

