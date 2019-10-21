J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch.

The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani side took place at about 3:45 pm today.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes a day after the Indian Army on Sunday used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into the Indian Territory.

Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (ANI)

