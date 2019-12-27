J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Friday violated the ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector here on Friday.

The ceasefire violation from across the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan started at around 1:15 pm today by firing small arms and shelling with mortar.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

