J-K: Parbat Ali Regiment organises 'Motorcycle Expedition' on Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 15 (ANI): As part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, the Parbat Ali Regiment undertook a 680 Kms Motorcycle Expedition on Sunday and Monday from Jaipur to Munabao village in Rajasthan.



General Officer Commanding, Jaipur Sub Area flagged off the Motorcycle Expedition from Jaipur Shahid Sthal, informed an official statement issued by Col Emron Musavi, PRO (Def), Srinagar.

The Regiment ex Dhanurdhari Brigade under Fire and Fury Corps undertook this motorcycle expedition.





According to the statement, it commemorated the valiant and supreme glory

bestowed by its veterans in 1971 Operations, crowning the Regiment with the Battle Honour of Parbat Ali.

Remembering the martyrs, the riders jubilantly hoisted the Indian Army and

Artillery Flag at Munabao Railway Station. (ANI)

