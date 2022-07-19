J-K: Patients hail new DRDO hospital constructed in view of Amarnath Yatra

Sonamarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Patients appreciated the government for constructing a new Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Hospital at Baltal base camp in Sonamarg of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was recently inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

It aimed to provide health care with all the facilities for pilgrims and other people associated with the Amarnath Yatra.



Speaking to ANI, Ghulam Mohamad, a Patient said, "This is a good initiative, good for pilgrims as well as local people. I was also feeling unwell, so I visited here and took medicines."



The government had already established a small hospital at Baltal base camp a few years back, but the capacity of that hospital was limited and it was not equipped enough to take care of all the patients during Amarnath Yatra.

Hence, the government constructed a new hospital in a short span of time for the pilgrims.

Dr Manjeet, a physician said, "This is a first-class hospital, all the facilities are available here. And the staff is also cooperative."

The hospital has a good number of beds with proper oxygen facilities and the government is also providing all test facilities including X-Rays, Ultrasound, ECG, at free of cost.



This year, at least six to eight lakh people are expected to come for yatra and the capacity in the old hospital was limited. The new DRDO hospital was established to give medical treatment to maximum patients on time.

With the help of the government, patients are getting proper treatment at the new DRDO Hospital. (ANI)

