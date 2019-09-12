Patients in Rajouri are now able to avail advanced healthcare facilities in Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated Hospital Rajouri. (Photo/ANI)
Patients in Rajouri are now able to avail advanced healthcare facilities in Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated Hospital Rajouri. (Photo/ANI)

J-K: Patients' life made easier with adequate, modern medical facilities in Rajouri

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:29 IST

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Patients and residents from different districts are now able to avail adequate and advanced medical facilities in Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated Hospital Rajouri, which earlier used to lack in providing proper medical aid to the patients.
GMC has recently been inaugurated in Rajouri District, Jammu and Kashmir where qualified staff and doctors have been deployed in order to improve the medical facilities here.
"GMC has been opened in the Rajouri District Hospital which covers three districts of Jammu and Kashmir--Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi. People hailing from these districts come here to avail good healthcare facilities. This hospital is situated near the Pakistan border so many injured people come here very frequently. Earlier those patients were referred to Jammu hospitals but now mobile facilities are available here for the patients and locals," said Muneer Mirza, a local.
According to the locals, earlier it was very difficult for the people who suffered injuries from shelling, to reach the district hospital. Now, medical teams are able to reach the spot and treat patients via mobile medical van facility.
"Advanced medical systems like Endo Motor and Apex Locators are available in GMC now. I would like to convey a message to the locals that now they can easily avail quality medical facilities in this hospital. Government and medical authorities have always aimed to provide good medical care to the general public which now has been made possible here. New staff and doctors have also been appointed here," said Dr. Javed.
According to the doctors, the highly trained and motivated staff has been deployed in the hospital in order to improve the healthcare system here.
"Over hundreds of students have taken admission in GMC this year. Medical facilities have increased and improved here as soon as the medical college was opened here. Many new professors have been appointed in this college. Now we rarely refer any patient to Jammu hospital and it's a good development," said Assistant Professor GMC Rajouri Dr. Mushtaq Choudhary. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:46 IST

PM should work on issues concerning nation instead of making...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that some people feel that the country will get back to 16th century no sooner they hear the word "OM" and "cow", while urging him to 'work on pressing public issues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:37 IST

Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Chidambaram's bail plea

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea seeking bail and challenging judicial custody order given by a trial court in the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:30 IST

UP: Gas tank explodes in Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A gas tank exploded at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Plant here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:28 IST

Bihar: Police personnel to pay double fine for traffic violations

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Police personnel in Bihar will now be liable to pay double the penalty levied on civilians under the new Motor Vehicles Act on violating traffic rules.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:17 IST

Chinese ambassador meets JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, met BJP working president JP Nadda here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:16 IST

Kashmir integral part of India, Kashmiris our compatriots:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): While asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind on Thursday said that any separatist movement is harmful not only for the country but for the people of Kashmir as well.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:10 IST

Noida: 1 injured, 3 arrested after encounter with police

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): An encounter took place between Noida police and Pardi gang miscreants on Wednesday late night near Noida Sector-50, Link Road.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:03 IST

Pakistan skips Military Medicine Conference hosted by India for...

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan, repeatedly snubbed by international community for internationalising the Kashmir issue, skipped the first Military Medicine Conference hosted by India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:01 IST

Air India's Operations Director de-rostered for flying low-fuel plane

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Captain Amitabh Singh, Air India's Director of Operations was on Thursday put off-roaster over in an incident wherein he allegedly flew a flight which was low on fuel, concerned officials said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:54 IST

Money laundering case : DK Shivakumar daughter reaches ED office

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Aishwarya, daughter of Congress leader DK Shivakumar appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Thursday morning for questioning in connection with the money laundering case in which Kumar is an accused.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:47 IST

SC sets aside Delhi HC order granting bail to Bhushan Steel...

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the August 14 order of the Delhi High Court which had granted bail to Bhushan Steel's former chief financial officer and director Nittin Johari.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:59 IST

MP: Two women dead, four injured after wall collapses at Ganpati...

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Two women were killed on the spot and four were left injured in a wall collapse at a Ganpati Pandal in Bamurakunj village on Wednesday night.

Read More
iocl