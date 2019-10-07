PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo)
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo)

J-K: PDP defers 10-member delegation meet with Mehbooba Mufti

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:49 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deferred the meeting scheduled to be held on Monday between a 10-member delegation and detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti.
"PDP Jammu decided to defer its scheduled visit of its leaders to meet party president Mehbooba Mufti sahiba for tomorrow," party leader Firdous Tak said on Twitter.
The announcement for the meeting had come on Sunday. A 15 member delegation of the National Conference had also met its party chief Farooq Abdullah and leader Omar Abdullah the same day.
"In the morning, we had requested the Governor to allow us to meet our party chief. Our request has been accepted. We will discuss the current situation and every other issue related to Jammu and Kashmir with Mufti. It has been two months since she and various other party leaders were put under detention," PDP leader Firdous Tak had said.
After the Central government decided to revoke the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, two months ago, the region was placed under a communications blockade and several mainstream political leaders, including National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest.
Last month, the Supreme Court had allowed Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel from Chennai to Srinagar to meet her mother in private amid curfew in several areas of J&K.
In her plea, Iltija had said that she is concerned about her mother's health as she had not met her for a month after the abrogation of Article 370.
As political parties came down heavily on Governor Satya Pal Malik and the Centre for putting these leaders under house arrest, the Raj Bhavan said that such decisions are taken by the local police administration and the Governor had no role to play in it. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:56 IST

'Hugplomacy': BJP's Amit Malviya accuses Priyanka of 'imitating' PM

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'imitating' Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she hugged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:30 IST

'Indian education system completely against principle of...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A 21-year-old Madurai-based law aspirant, who recently addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council Social Forum (UNHRC) in Geneva, believes that the Indian education system is totally against the principle of sustainable development goals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:28 IST

Uttarakhand: Two dead in accident on Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Two persons died in a truck accident on Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway in Chinyalisour area on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:17 IST

Struggling with lack of 'dedicated' bureaucracy, AP demands...

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Struggling with the lack of a 'dedicated' bureaucracy, the government of the border state of Arunachal Pradesh once again raised the demand for a separate cadre for itself.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:16 IST

Delegation of Union Ministers should visit J-K: PDP leader

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A delegation of Union Ministers should visit Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation in the region after the abrogation of Article 370, PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway on Sunday said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:13 IST

Vizag: Goddess Kanayaka Parameswari decorated with 4 kg gold, Rs...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Devotees are thronging in large numbers to get a glimpse of goddess Kanayaka Parameswari here who has been decorated with as much as 4 kilograms of gold and approximately Rs 2 crore cash on the occasion of Durga Ashtami on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:47 IST

Advisors to J-K Guv visit Gurez to take stock of development work

Gurez (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): KK Sharma and Farooq Khan, Advisors to Governor Satya Pal Malik, took stock of the developmental projects in Gurez valley on Sunday. They asked officials to ensure time-bound completion of various ongoing projects and also interacted with locals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:40 IST

Kolkata: Durga Puja pandal showcases 'Balakot airstrike' themed tableau

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): One of the Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata has come up with a unique theme which has managed to attract the eyeballs of the visitors. The uniqueness of this pandal is its concept - Balakot Airstrike!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:36 IST

Delhi: Police arrest father, two sons for stabbing man in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Police arrested one man along with his two sons for allegedly stabbing a man in a shop located in Rajouri Garden here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:24 IST

Advisor to J-K Guv, Chief Secretary review security, development...

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, K Vijay Kumar, and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday reviewed the security and development scenario of Anantnag district during a meeting here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:13 IST

UP: Man arrested for making hoax call about bomb at railway station

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Meerut Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call regarding a bomb at the city GRP Railway Station here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:10 IST

J-K Police foils major terror attack; arrests JeM terrorist of...

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday foiled a major terror attack with the arrest of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist and seized arms and ammunition from his possession.

Read More
iocl