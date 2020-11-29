J-K people are upset with petty politics of Gupkaar Gang, says Anurag Thakur

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are upset with the backward and petty politics of the Gupkaar Gang.

Anurag Thakur said that people do not believe in the divisive politics propagated by Gupkaar Gang.

"The people of J-K are agitated with the backward and petty politics of the Gupkaar Gang. The people do not believe in the divisive politics propagated by them," he said.



He was speaking after Nationalist Youth Congress State president Shivdev Singh along with a large number of Sarpanchs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Union Minister said that people have joined BJP because under PM Modi's leadership transformation has taken place in all sectors and regions.

"J-K has greatly benefited from the infrastructure and developmental projects initiated under Modi government. No stone will be left unturned to transform this region into a progressive and peaceful place for citizens and investors. Measures taken by Modi government are being supported by the common man and that is why they are showing their support for BJP by joining in large numbers," he said.

He stated that the era of darkness under the rule of PDP and NC is over and days of prosperity and progress have begun.

Parties including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections together.


