J-K: People's interest in public outreach programs reflect their desire for developed Kashmir

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 1 (ANI): A three-day exhibition has been organised in South Kashmir to create mass awareness about the public welfare schemes of the government in the rural and border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

One such public outreach program was also held in Srinagar recently.

This exhibition was organized by the Central Bureau of Communication and Information at Polytechnic College Awantipora. Hundreds of local people young boys and girls participated in the exhibition.

According to Field Publicity Officer, CBC, Mohammad Shahid, through the show, efforts are being made to spread awareness about the public welfare schemes of the government in remote, rural and border areas. He said that the tendency of people especially youth towards such awareness programs is commendable, Shahid said.

He said that awakening the people is the need of the hour to empower society and the government is also trying to inform the people through such programs.



"The success of central schemes in Jammu and Kashmir depends on public awareness. People's interest is proof that they are striving for a better future," Shahid said.

It should be noted that during this program people are being informed about various government schemes, especially the schemes of the Department of Agriculture.

Local people thanked CBC for organizing such outreach programmes. "He wished that such programs should be organized in the future as well," Shahid said.

"These programs give us information about these schemes. Earlier, when we visited the offices to know about them, we could not get any reasonable information," said a local.

Mohammad Shahid Lone added that booklets are also being distributed to achieve the goal of spreading awareness about government schemes. Meanwhile, colourful cultural programs are also being organized for the same purpose. (ANI)

