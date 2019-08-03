Mamta Goyal, one of the pilgrims talks to ANI at Pahalgam in Srinagar at August 3. Photo/ANI
Mamta Goyal, one of the pilgrims talks to ANI at Pahalgam in Srinagar at August 3. Photo/ANI

J-K: Pilgrims suffer as Amarnath Yatra gets suspended

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:33 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] Aug 3 (ANI): Pilgrims who were on Amarnath pilgrimage on Saturday expressed their disappointment over the transportation facilities in Srinagar with the suspension of the Yatra.
Mamta Goyal, one of the pilgrims, told ANI: "I am here at the Base camp in Pahelgoan and want to go back to my home but there is no government bus service to take us back. There is no bus service. We cannot go back by private busses as we have less money and they charge very high."
"We don't want to go without security. The government should provide security until we reach Jammu," said a Yatri.
Heeralal, another pilgrim, said: "I came here for the Amarnath Yatra">Amarnath Yatra but now when we have to leave this place due to the security threat, we are not finding any means of transportation."
"We are poor and the private buses are charging very high, from where we can afford to pay them, the government should provide some facility to us," said another Yatri.
Travel agents said they were facing a loss in businesses.
"My business is facing a huge loss as the yatra got suspended. I was hoping that the business will go well as devotees came in huge number but the government's decision has ruined my business as pilgrims are vacating hotels, and not using any services that we provide," said a travel agent.
The state government on Friday issued an advisory to Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the area and return immediately, shortly after the Indian Army said Pakistani terrorists are planning to disrupt the pilgrimage. (ANI)

