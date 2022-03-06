J-K: PMBJAY organises Jan Aushadhi awareness programme in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): As part of the Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations that started across the country on March 1 and will conclude on March 7, the Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Yojna (PMBJAY) organised an awareness programme in the Government Women's Polytechnic College (GWPC) in Srinagar.

The program is aimed at creating awareness about the benefits of the scheme through which quality medicines are made available to the general public at affordable prices.



Rifat Nazir, Jammu and Kashmir nodal officer of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) presented a detailed report about the future targets of the scheme and highlighted the benefits of the scheme for the people of the Union Territory and ensured that every help would be provided to remotest people to avail the benefits of the scheme.



Female students of (GWPC), owners and pharmacists of different Kashmir based Jan Aushdhi Kendras were present at the awareness campaign. Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services Kashmir who was the chief guest of the event participated virtually.



With an aim to provide affordable medicines to everyone across the country, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), under the aegis of the Department of Pharmaceuticals is observing Jan Aushadhi week from 1 to 7 March.

Under this, public awareness is being created among the general public about public medicine. Along with this, people are coming to know that the best and cheap medicines are available in Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India in November 2008. Under the scheme, as per the ministry, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable prices. (ANI)

