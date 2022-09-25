J-K Police accords farewell to incumbent Director General CRPF Kuldiep Singh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 (ANI): Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh along with senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police accorded a warm farewell to the Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh at Police Headquarters Srinagar on Saturday.

A 1986 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the West Bengal Cadre is superannuating on September 30, 2022.



Dilbag Singh while speaking on the occasion said, "It is a very happy occasion that one of our esteemed colleagues who has done extremely well in his career is getting close to his superannuation adding that we are very grateful that DG CRPF is here to share his experiences, feelings and time with us."

"I am personally very grateful for the support and cooperation that we got from the force under his leadership," he said.

The DGP further said that in Jammu and Kashmir working of different forces with absolute unity of purpose and thought and with understanding and synergy have been appreciated at all fora.

He said during the last few years Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF have worked as one force adding that the outcome is visible on the ground.



On behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the entire team working in Jammu and Kashmir including civil administration, Dilbag Singh extended good wishes for a very bright life ahead to the DG CRPF adding hoping that he will continue to associate and guide us in one way or other in future.

In his address, Kuldiep Singh appreciated and thanked DGP Singh and his team for a warm send-off.

"Superannuation is that part of service which everyone knows at the time of joining the department adding that though there could be mixed feelings but a satisfactory career is what everyone wishes for," said the DG.

"I am very happy leading one of the largest forces CRPF," he said adding that the force is doing exceptionally well on all fronts across the country and that is where the CRPF is very different from other forces.

"I am honoured to work with the force," said Kuldiep Singh.

He appreciated that CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police are working side by side and shouldering responsibilities of maintaining peace.

"Jammu Kashmir Police is a professional force, which has gained a vast experience and is fighting every day to protect the society, people and their property," he said.

He thanked the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir for all the cooperation, assistance and organizing the warm sendoff.

Special DG CRPF J-K Daljit Singh Chowdhary, DG Prison HK Lohia, ADGP Armed J-K SJM Gillani, IG Ops CRPF Rajeev, IG Personnel CRPF Vipul Kumar, IG CRPF Ops Kashmir, MS Bhatia, IG CRPF Srinagar Ops Sector, Charu Sinha, ADGP Railways J-K Sunil Kumar, ADGP Coordination PHQ Danesh Rana, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP Traffic J-K Vikramjit Singh, IGP Headquarters PHQ BS Tuti, DIG CKR/SKR Sujit Kumar, SO to DG CRPF DIG Ajay, DPT J-K Shridhar Patil and AIsG of PHQ attended the farewell function. (ANI)

