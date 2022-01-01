J-K Police advises youth to channelize energy in positive direction

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday greeted citizens of the union territory on the occasion of New Year eve and advised the youth to channelize their energy in a positive direction.



Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh greeted people of the union territory, families of martyrs and all ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Security Forces and their families on the eve of New Year. He also expressed hope that the New Year will bring peace, prosperity and happiness to Union Territory and its people.

"He said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police will continue to fight every challenge with more dedication, devotion and valour and will work for consolidating peace. He expressed hope that New Year would bring joy and happiness to all," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday evening.

On this occasion, the DGP advised the youth to channelize their energy in a positive direction and contribute to nation-building. He also appealed to the misguided youth of Jammu and Kashmir to shun the path of violence and return to their parents and families, the tweet said. (ANI)

