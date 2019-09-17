J-K police announces vacancies to recruit 1,350 female constables

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police will raise 1,350 vacancies for the inducting constables in two women battalions.

"The recruitment will be made for a total number of 1,350 vacancies in 2 women battalions distributed as per guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs, 60 per cent equally for border districts of Jammu and Kashmir and 40 per cent equally for other districts," J-K Police said in an advertisement notification for the vacancies.

The candidates should not be below 18 years and above 28 years in age. They will go through a physical standard test (PST) and written examination consisting of objective questions, it said.

The candidates can fill up an online application form or use the services of common service centres to apply for the post with a payment of Rs 300.

The last date for submission of online application form shall be 30 days after the activation of the link which will be notified separately on Jammu and Kashmir police website.

The advertisement for the recruitment of constables in women battalions was issued on March 9. (ANI)

