Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday apprehended a Special Police Officer (SPO) who decamped with an AK-47 rifle after deserting his post from the Hanger village in Kulgam district.



According to the Police, arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation in the village.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)