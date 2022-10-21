J-K: Police apprehend LeT terrorist in Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 21 (ANI): Bandipora police along with 14 RR and 3rd Bn CRPF apprehended a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and recovered two hand grenades from him, said a press release on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Shahid Hussain Bhat.



"Acting on specific information regarding the movement of militants in the Zalwan Nursery area of Bandipora, Bandipora police along with 14 RR and 3rd Bn CRPF launched a joint CASO. During the search one, locally trained terrorist of LeT was apprehended," said a statement.

The arrested terrorist was in touch with a terrorist of LeT in PoK and was given the task to target police/security forces in Bandipora.

His handlers also gave him the task across the border to mobilise the youth in Bandipora to recruit them for the banned terrorist organization LeT. A case was registered at Bandipora police station and further investigation has been taken up. (ANI)

