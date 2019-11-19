Jammu and Kashmir police (Photo/Official Website)
J-K: Police apprehends drug peddler from Kolkata, recover 'charas' from his possession

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:30 IST

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Anantnag Police on Tuesday apprehended a drug peddler from Kolkata, West Bengal and recovered 'charas' from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Sheikh Majid Ali, and a case has been registered against him. The quantity and value of the drug are yet to be known.
Sharing the details of this case, Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted: "Anantnag Police apprehended a drug peddler namely Sheikh Majid Ali from Kolkata, recovered chars from his possession. A case under relevant sections of law registered."
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

