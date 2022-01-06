J-K police apprehends two terrorists for killing property dealer

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday apprehended two terrorists of proscribed terrorist organization The Resistance Front (TRF), Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind (MGH), that are off-shoots of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) near Barzulla Bridge in Srinagar.

The police, in its official release, said, "On December 22, terrorists targeted and killed a property dealer namely Rauf Ahmed in the Safakadal area. After the incident, Srinagar Police started an investigation into this killing. During the course of the investigation, the movement of some suspects was detected in Srinagar City."

"Based on further analysis and credible human intelligence, Srinagar Police detected suspicious movement of terrorists in the Bhagat Barzulla area. On this Srinagar police along with CRPF laid special Nakas and apprehended two terrorists of proscribed terrorist organization TRF/MGH an off shoots of LET/JeM near Barzulla Bridge," it read.



The two apprehended terrorists are Suhail Qadir Khanday and Suhail Mushtaq Waza. During the search, two pistols along with two pistol magazines and 30 pistol bullets were recovered on spot.

On further questioning of terrorists, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including two pistols, six pistol Magazines among other items have been recovered in the case.

They further identified two associates namely Basit Bilal Makaya and Naikoo Imad Nasar who were operating with them as Overground workers (OGWs). Both associates have been arrested as well. In this connection, a case under UAP Act has been registered.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

