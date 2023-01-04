J-K Police, Army recover arms and ammunition in Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces during a joint cordon and search operation on Wednesday recovered arms and ammunition from Kupwara.

"Acting on specific information, Police along with Army (03/08GR) launched a joint cordon and search operation in the village Sadhpora Taad area of Karnah, Kupwara. During the search operation, the joint team recovered arms & ammunition including 3 Pistols, 3 Pistol Magazines, 22 Pistol rounds and 3 Chinese Grenades from a house belonging to Shameem Ahmad Shiekh son of Suderdin Sheikh resident of Sudhpora Taad," police release stated.

As a response to the recovery, Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

Earlier in the day, J-K Police arrested two people and recovered two kilograms of narcotics from the Taad area of the Kupwara district.



The arrested persons were involved in drug smuggling, police said in a press release.

The smugglers were identified as Mashkoor Ahmad Malik and Amjad Mir, who hailed from Hajitra Karnah and Bijaldhar, respectively. They were on the way from Teethwal towards Taad and Tangdhar district.

Information was received that two persons were likely to smuggle narcotics from Teethwal towards Taad and Tangdhar area. A police checkpoint was established near Bandi Taad by a team of Police led by SHO Police Station Karnah, as per the police press release.

The vehicle in which the smugglers were arrested has also been recovered and FIR has been lodged against them under sections 8/21-29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS).

"During the search of the vehicle, two packets of narcotics weighing two kilograms apparently looking like heroin were recovered from the vehicle in presence of Executive Magistrate 1st Class Tanghdar," as per the release. (ANI)

