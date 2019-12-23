J-K Police arrest 3 for assisting JeM terrorists

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested three terrorist associates who were assisting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Shopian and Kulgam.

They have been identified as Idris, Mudasir and Shahid and incriminating material has been recovered from them.

The police have registered a case against them.

" Shopian Police has arrested 3 terrorist associates Idris, Mudasir & Shahid. Incriminating materials recovered. As per police records, they were assisting active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Shopian and Kulgam. Case registered," JK police said in a tweet. (ANI)

